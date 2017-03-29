New Blockbuster Panel Gear From Garmin

Garmin launched its springtime flurry of product announcements with the introduction of a brand new standalone solid-state flight instrument at a remarkably low price.

The product is the G5, but not the attitude instrument that Garmin launched last year but an HSI that incorporates its own attitude and heading sensors so when it’s installed in a dual G5 configuration, it can revert to an attitude indicator in what Garmin rightly calls the “unlikely event” of a failure of the other instrument. It can also serve as the primary nav reference when paired with an approved nav source, such as a Garmin or other compatible multifunction navigator, like the GNS 430W or newer GTN models.

Included in the price of $2,499 is the instrument, a magnetometer, backup battery, and the STC to install the unit.

Garmin is also offering a dual package with both attitude and DG/HSI instruments and related accessories and approvals for an expected internet price of $4,598. The displays are approved on a multi-aircraft list of over 600 planes.

Learn more at Garmin.