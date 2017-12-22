Is New Garmin ADS-B Box A Game Changer?

Garmin has introduced the GDL-82 ADS-B Out product that could wind up being the answer to many an airplane owner’s need to meet the 2020 ADS-B mandate. The GDL-82, Garmin says, is a small UAT transceiver that sells for $1,795 and comes with the WAAS antenna and install kit. Garmin hasn’t shared any details, but they suggest that the standalone unit will be a really easy install, though they didn’t go into detail about why that is so except to say that the unit will not require any panel modifications and is installed in line with the plane’s existing Mode C transponder, which stays in the panel.

And it doesn’t have to be a Garmin transponder. Any functional Mode-C unit should do the trick, a Garmin spokesperson told Plane & Pilot. The unit also features what Garmin calls “auto squawk” technology, which allows the operator to input just one transponder code with the unit automatically syncing the units. We’ll report more details of the product soon.

Learn more at Garmin Aviation.