New Garmin ADS-B Solution

The Garmin GDL 82 is making a strong bid to be one of the cheapest, easiest solutions for ADS-B Out compliance on the market. The unit, which Garmin expects will be certified and available by the last quarter of 2017, is expected to only cost about $1,795. It also doesn’t require any panel modifications.

How does that work? The GDL 82 is a small Universal Access Transceiver (UAT) with built-in WAAS GPS. It integrates directly with the aircraft’s existing transponder and transponder antenna—the GDL 82 is installed along the cable between the two. The unit also has AutoSquawk tech, which touches base with the transponder—it will work with most Mode C GA transponders—to synchronize the squawk codes between the two. No need for a separate UAT control panel.

For pilots who already use an ADS-B In receiver, the GDL 82 compliments quite a few of the products already available, including the GDL 52, GDL 39/GDL 39 3D and Stratus line. The unit broadcasts on 978 MHz and is good for aircraft flying below 18,000 feet. The purchase price of the GDL 82 includes a WAAS antenna and installation kit.

Learn more at Garmin.