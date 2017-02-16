How Do Non-Pilots Feel About ATC Privatization?

A new survey suggests that it's not just GA pilots who aren't interested in privatizing ATC.

As we’ve written about extensively on P&P, air traffic control privatization, as has been championed by Pennsylvania Representative Bill Shuster, is a deal that gives the airlines everything they want while effectively raising costs to general aviation and cutting us out of the decision-making process. In short, it’s a disastrous plan. But how do non-pilots feel about the idea?

Surprisingly, a good majority of the non-flying public sees the issue much as we pilots do. A nationwide survey released by Global Strategy Group on February 9 strongly suggests that people believe the FAA is doing a good job. Seventy-four percent of the 800 people surveyed gave the FAA a positive rating for overall performance. When specifically asked how well the FAA is managing the air traffic control system itself, the number of people who said the FAA is doing a “good or excellent job” went up to 88%.

In terms of privatization, 62% of those surveyed oppose the idea. Only 26% support it with the remainder having no strong feelings either way. According to Global Strategy Group, “Opposition is consistent across all key demographics, including age, gender, education, region of the country and party affiliation.”

The survey was paid for by the Alliance for Aviation Across America. It was conducted by telephone between January 30th and February 5th of this year. The participants were all randomly selected registered voters. The margin of error for the survey is +/-3.5%.

