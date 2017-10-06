NTSB Investigates Drone Strike

The organization has already found and interviewed the operator of a drone that hit an Army Black Hawk

The NTSB has issued a statement saying that it will investigate the September 21 collision of a civilian drone and an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter east of Staten Island, New York. The Army is conducting a separate investigation, but because the drone was a civilian aircraft, it falls to the NTSB to conduct its own inquiry. Drone manufacturer DJI and the FAA will be participating in the NTSB’s investigation.

The helicopter sustained damage to its main rotor blade, window frame and transmission deck. The DJI Phantom 4 drone was destroyed by the impact. According to the NTSB, they have been able to identify and interview the operator of the drone. The drone operator also provided the NTSB with the drone’s flight data logs. The investigation is ongoing and the NTSB has stated that it is reviewing flight data from both drone and helicopter and FAA airspace and temporary flight restriction documents.

