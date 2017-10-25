ONE Aviation Downsizes Again

Last week, ONE Aviation announced more layoffs. This is the second time this year the company has reduced its workforce. It has not been made public how many employees were let go. This news comes on the heels of financial trouble with the Kestrel Aircraft side of the company—including eviction from its Brunswick, Maine hangar facility for failing to pay rent and potential legal action from the state of Wisconsin for failure to keep up with payments on $4 million in state loans that the company received in 2012.

The company points to phasing out production of the Eclipse 550 as the reason for the latest workforce reduction. ONE Aviation has said that its focus going forward will be providing support for the EA500/550 series and on the continued development of the EA700 (formerly called ‘Project Canada’). Last month, the company begin flight testing the new wing design for the EA700.

