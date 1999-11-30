PIPER 6X/6XT

STANDARD DATA: (6XT) Seats 6. Gross wt. 3,600. Empty wt. 2,160. Fuel capacity 102. Engine 300-hp Lycoming TIO-540-K1G5.

PERFORMANCE: Top speed 155 KTAS. Cruise mph 150. Stall mph 61. Initial climb rate 910. Ceiling 17,200. Takeoff distance (50') 2,028. Landing distance (50') 1,822.

Reborn in the body of the straight-legged Saratoga, the normally aspirated 6X and turbocharged 6XT, entered New Piper’s production schedule in 2003. The fixed-gear, six-seater has impressive load capabilities reasonable speed given its size. It’s typically cheaper to insure due to the absence of retractable gear. Newest models feature an all-glass cockpit.