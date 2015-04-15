Piper Aircraft Launches M350 and M600

Piper Aircraft has introduced the M350, its newest top-of-the-line M-Class single-engine, piston, cabin class, pressurized aircraft with the latest in Garmin avionics.

"The 2015 Piper M350 comes equipped with the very latest Garmin avionics package for increased safety," said Piper President and CEO Simon Caldecott. "As part of our continued focus on product improvements, we identified an opportunity to give our customers the most advanced safety features available for this class of aircraft. The addition of proven avionics technology with Electronic Stability Protection, Underspeed Protection, and automatic Level Mode were among other improvements. What's more, a Piper M350 can now safely fly itself unassisted to lower altitudes in the rare case that the pilot is non-responsive at altitudes where oxygen is required."

The Piper M350 comfortably seats six with club seating. It is powered by a Lycoming TIO-540-AE2A 350 horsepower engine, sports a 213 KTAS / 395 km/h max cruise speed, and has a range of 1,343 nm / 2,487 km. The aircraft comes standard with an improved Garmin G1000 avionics suite; the 2015 M350 is listed at a competitive price of $1.15 million.

Piper Aircraft has also unveiled the newest addition to their esteemed M-Class line, the M600, a single-engine, 600 horsepower, cabin class turboprop. The Piper M600 is a significant product advancement featuring a newly designed wing, the most sophisticated Garmin technology available, furnished with a redesigned, luxurious interior. The M600 is the first single-engine turboprop to feature G3000 avionics – a touchscreen-controlled glass flight deck.

The M600 seats six and is powered by a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-42A 600shp engine. The aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of 260 KTAS / 482 km/h, and has a max range of 1,300 nm / 1,852 km with a max payload of 1200 lbs. "Our customers and dealers asked for an aircraft with more payload and additional range," said Piper President and CEO Simon Caldecott. "We listened and we delivered. The M600 encompasses the most advanced safety measures available today in the most ambitious package, with an overall value proposition that is extremely compelling to corporate flight departments and individuals alike."

The G3000 avionics suite is the most sophisticated Garmin technology available and offers the most comprehensive, intuitive, and technologically advanced package on today's market. With the G3000, the mechanics of flight deck management are easier and more efficient by design. Integrating control of various radios, audio and intercom channels, transponder codes, checklists, charts, mapping, flight plan entry and other functions, the Garmin GTC 570 touchscreen controller provides a centralized point of access for the majority of all avionics tuning, selection, and data inputs.

"With the advent of the M600, we have given our customers an option to travel nonstop from New York to Florida with added peace of mind afforded by the latest and most advanced safety enhancements," added Caldecott.

The refurbished interior features ergonomically designed, aesthetically styled seats, which have been optimized for comfort. Enhanced side panels were developed for improved passenger interface. Additionally, three new color palettes have been thoughtfully created with the customer in mind. A comprehensive survey process helped identify the features and attributes that would be most appreciated by both pilots and customers.

The 2016 M600 will be available before year's end and is listed at a competitive price of $2.82 million.

About Piper M-Class Aircraft

Piper M-Class aircraft offer Piper performance and safety built upon a proven airframe that has been an industry standard for years. Three refined, cabin class derivatives comprise the full line: the M600, Meridian M500, and the M350; the Matrix is also part of the M-Class family. Each product fits its own niche and price point, and each aircraft provides a seamless step-up to the next level. Created to maximize the business and the private travel experience, the M-Class line offers market-leading safety, as well as performance, efficiency, and value.

About Piper Aircraft

Piper Aircraft Inc., headquartered in Vero Beach, Fla., offers aviators throughout the world efficient and reliable single- and twin-engine aircraft. The single-engine M-Class series – the M600, Meridian M500, M350, and Matrix – offers businesses and individuals elegant performance and value. The Twin Class Seneca and Seminole balance proven performance, efficiency, and simplicity in twin-engine aircraft. The Trainer Class Archer TX, Archer DX, Arrow, Seminole and Seneca aircraft form the most complete technically-advanced line of pilot training aircraft in the world. Unparalleled service and support is offered through a network of 38 dealers and nearly 100 service centers worldwide. All Piper airplanes feature advanced Garmin avionics in the cockpit. Piper is a member of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association.