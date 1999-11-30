PIPER PA-22-108 “COLT”

STANDARD DATA: Seats 2. Gross wt. 1,650. Empty wt. 940. Fuel capacity 36. Engine 108-hp Lycoming.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 120. Cruise mph 108. Stall mph 54. Initial climb rate 610. Range 648. Ceiling 12,000. Takeoff distance (50') 1,570. Landing distance (50') 1,250.

The Piper Colt, introduced in 1961, is primarily intended for use by clubs and flying schools. It is identical in many ways to the Tri-Pacer and employs the same undercarriage, engine mounts, seats, windshield, door, tail surfaces, struts, and instrument panel. This two-seater aircraft is powered by a 108-hp Lycoming four-cylinder engine. The Colt features an all-metal airframe with fabric covering and was available in many Custom and Super Custom versions. Over 2,000 Piper Colts were built during the two years of production, and many of those are still very active.