Piper PA-46 M350

Piper PA-46 M350
SPECIFICATIONS
Standard Equipped List Price: $1,155,500
Engine: 350-hp turbocharged Lycoming TIO-540-AE2A
TBO (hrs.): 2000
Propeller: Hartzell 3-blade composite
Wingspan (ft.): 43
Length (ft.): 28.9
Height (ft.): 11.3
Standard equipped weight (lbs): 3050
Standard useful load (lbs.): 1308
Max fuel capacity (gals) 120
PERFORMANCE
Max cruise speed (KTAS): 213
Max takeoff weight (MTO, lbs.): 4340
Max ramp weight: 4358
Service ceiling (ft.): 25,000
Cabin pressurization: Max cabin differential: 5.6 psid
Range with 45-min. reserve (nm): 1343
Takeoff distance Ground roll (ft.): 1087
Total over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.): 2090
Landing Distance Ground roll (ft.): 1020
Total over 50-ft. obstacle: (ft.): 1968
Source: Piper Aircraft

One thought on “Piper PA-46 M350

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *