Piper PA-46 M350
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Standard Equipped List Price:
|$1,155,500
|Engine:
|350-hp turbocharged Lycoming TIO-540-AE2A
|TBO (hrs.):
|2000
|Propeller:
|Hartzell 3-blade composite
|Wingspan (ft.):
|43
|Length (ft.):
|28.9
|Height (ft.):
|11.3
|Standard equipped weight (lbs):
|3050
|Standard useful load (lbs.):
|1308
|Max fuel capacity (gals)
|120
|PERFORMANCE
|Max cruise speed (KTAS):
|213
|Max takeoff weight (MTO, lbs.):
|4340
|Max ramp weight:
|4358
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|25,000
|Cabin pressurization:
|Max cabin differential: 5.6 psid
|Range with 45-min. reserve (nm):
|1343
|Takeoff distance Ground roll (ft.):
|1087
|Total over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.):
|2090
|Landing Distance Ground roll (ft.):
|1020
|Total over 50-ft. obstacle: (ft.):
|1968
|Source:
|Piper Aircraft
One thought on “Piper PA-46 M350”
No where, that I can find, is there information on max range cruise speed for the Piper M350????