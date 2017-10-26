Plane Facts: Airplane Names

Check out these cool facts about airplane names!

Nickname of first plane capable of flight: Flyer

Nickname of first successful seaplane: Hydravion

Three planes with unofficial nickname of “Aluminum Overcast:” Convair B-36; Lockheed C-5 Galaxy; Douglas C-124 Globemaster

Nickname of EAA’s Boeing B-17: Aluminum Overcast

Nickname of Boeing B-17: Flying Fortress

Official nickname of Convair B-36: Peacemaker

B-36 Purpose: Heavy bomber (including nukes)

Nickname for Curtiss XP-55 Ascender pusher configuration fighter: Take a guess

Nickname of Piper J-3: Cub

Inspiration for nickname: Tiger Kitten Engine

Logo for Cub: A baby bear

First post-J Piper designation: Simply “P.” P-1 through P-5



First successful Piper designated “PA” for “Piper Aircraft” model: PA-11 Cub Special—more than 1,500 built

5 Piper PA models before that: PA-6 Sky Sedan; PA-7 Skycoupe; PA-8 Skycycle; unnamed PA-9 and PA-10

Total number of these 5 built: 5

P or PA designations used by Piper: 1-48 and 60 (Aerostar)



Numbers skipped: 13; 49-59

Official nickname of Hughes H-4: Hercules

Widely used nickname: Spruce Goose

Primary structural material: Plywood

Mooney M20 nickname as of 1976 (M20J): 201

Reason: Capable of 201 mph with 200-hp engine

Other similar Mooney nicknames: Mooney 231, 252

Super-popular Cessna two-seater: C-150/C-152

Official nickname: Commuter

Near-universal use for C-150/152: Trainer

Cessna 162: Skycatcher

Cessna 160: An abandoned, cheap 172 replacement circa 1962, none produced

Composite Cessna of today: T240

Nicknames: Cessna 350, 400, Corvalis, TTx

Designation of original Learjet: Model 23

Reason for designation: Certified under FAR Part 23

Follow-up model: Learjet Model 24

Certification category: FAR Part 25

Original Cessna Citation: C500

First name: FanJet 500

Sarcastic nicknames: Slowtation; Nearjet

World’s fastest civil production jet today: Cessna Citation X+

Pronunciation of “X:” “Ten,” as in the Roman numeral X

Mispronunciation of “X” throughout early 2000s cable TV pieces on airplanes: “ecks,” like the letter X

Original nickname of Aerospatiale/BAC supersonic airliner: The Concord, yes, with the “The”

Meaning of “Concord:” Harmony, cooperation, agreement

Eventual nickname: Concorde (with an “e”)

Reason: French participants insisted on the French spelling

Reaction in the UK: Public outrage

Explanation to calm the public: The added “e” stood for “England”

Original name of Gulfstream G-280 super mid-sized bizjet: Gulfstream G-250

Reason for change: Turns out “250” in Chinese slang means “imbecile”



Online airplane name generator: fantasynamegenerators.com/airplane-names.php



Our favorite randomly chosen name: Freedom Storm

Our least favorite: Vengeful Woodpecker (on second thought…)