Plane Facts: Airplane Names

Nickname of first plane capable of flight: Flyer
Nickname of first successful seaplane: Hydravion
Three planes with unofficial nickname of “Aluminum Overcast:” Convair B-36; Lockheed C-5 Galaxy; Douglas C-124 Globemaster
Nickname of EAA’s Boeing B-17: Aluminum Overcast
Nickname of Boeing B-17: Flying Fortress
Official nickname of Convair B-36: Peacemaker
B-36 Purpose: Heavy bomber (including nukes)
Nickname for Curtiss XP-55 Ascender pusher configuration fighter: Take a guess
Nickname of Piper J-3: Cub
Inspiration for nickname: Tiger Kitten Engine
Logo for Cub: A baby bear
First post-J Piper designation: Simply “P.” P-1 through P-5
First successful Piper designated “PA” for “Piper Aircraft” model: PA-11 Cub Special—more than 1,500 built
5 Piper PA models before that: PA-6 Sky Sedan; PA-7 Skycoupe; PA-8 Skycycle; unnamed PA-9 and PA-10
Total number of these 5 built: 5
P or PA designations used by Piper: 1-48 and 60 (Aerostar)
Numbers skipped: 13; 49-59
Official nickname of Hughes H-4: Hercules
Widely used nickname: Spruce Goose
Primary structural material: Plywood
Mooney M20 nickname as of 1976 (M20J): 201
Reason: Capable of 201 mph with 200-hp engine
Other similar Mooney nicknames: Mooney 231, 252
Super-popular Cessna two-seater: C-150/C-152
Official nickname: Commuter
Near-universal use for C-150/152: Trainer
Cessna 162: Skycatcher
Cessna 160: An abandoned, cheap 172 replacement circa 1962, none produced
Composite Cessna of today: T240
Nicknames: Cessna 350, 400, Corvalis, TTx
Designation of original Learjet: Model 23
Reason for designation: Certified under FAR Part 23
Follow-up model: Learjet Model 24
Certification category: FAR Part 25
Original Cessna Citation: C500
First name: FanJet 500
Sarcastic nicknames: Slowtation; Nearjet
World’s fastest civil production jet today: Cessna Citation X+
Pronunciation of “X:” “Ten,” as in the Roman numeral X
Mispronunciation of “X” throughout early 2000s cable TV pieces on airplanes: “ecks,” like the letter X
Original nickname of Aerospatiale/BAC supersonic airliner: The Concord, yes, with the “The”
Meaning of “Concord:” Harmony, cooperation, agreement
Eventual nickname: Concorde (with an “e”)
Reason: French participants insisted on the French spelling
Reaction in the UK: Public outrage
Explanation to calm the public: The added “e” stood for “England”
Original name of Gulfstream G-280 super mid-sized bizjet: Gulfstream G-250
Reason for change: Turns out “250” in Chinese slang means “imbecile”
Online airplane name generator: fantasynamegenerators.com/airplane-names.php
Our favorite randomly chosen name: Freedom Storm
Our least favorite: Vengeful Woodpecker (on second thought…)