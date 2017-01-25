Plane Facts: Instrument Flying

First instrument flight: September 24, 1929

Site: Mitchel Field, Long Island, N.Y.

Pilot: Lt. James Doolittle

Plane: Consolidated N-2 (biplane similar to Stearman)

Altitude data: Kollsman Altimeter

Altimeter feature: Barometric setting (a first)

Attitude data: Sperry Artificial Horizon

Directional information: Sperry Directional Gyro

Instrument approach equipment: Audible Localizer

Method of simulated IFR: Hood covered entire front-seat position

Outside conditions: Clear, visibility unlimited

Length of flight: 15 minutes

Instrument time logged by Doolittle: 15 minutes

Number of instrument approaches: 1

First autopilot: 1912

First successful autopilot flight: 1914

Inventor: Lawrence Sperry

First practical autopilot: 1930

First coupled autopilot (navigation integration): 1947

Platform: Consolidated C-54

Length of flight: Transatlantic



Inventor of first coupled autopilot: Bill Lear (yes, that Bill Lear)

Honors for invention: Collier Trophy, 1949

First artificial instrument approach system: Four-course range, 1929

First development of VORs: 1937

Widespread implementation: 1946

Number of VOR stations worldwide: Approximately 3,000

Number in the U.S.: 957

Anticipated number in 2025: 637

Reason for keeping VOR: Backup in case of GPS outage

Legacy of VORs: Namesake for Victor Airways

First development of long-range nav: LORAN 1940

Accuracy of first LORAN installations: Tens of miles

Introduction of LORAN aviation navigators: 1970s

First ILS (lateral and vertical guidance): 1939

First installations: Six airports, 1941

First successful ILS approach: Pittsburgh, 1939 (DC-3 in a snowstorm)

First distance-measuring equipment (DME): 1948

Development of radar surveillance: World War II

Implementation of radar approaches: 1951

Microwave Landing System (MLS) adopted: 1980

Advantages of MLS: Customizable approach and glide-slope paths

FAA’s abandonment of MLS: 1994

Reason for abandonment: Satellite-based approach systems

First precision GPS approach equipment: Garmin GNS 480, 2004

Number of satellite-based approaches, U.S. airports: Approximately 19,000

Airports served by at least one satellite approach: Approximately 12,000

Number of satellite approaches at non-ILS runways: Approximately 1,800

Number of GPS approaches with vertical guidance, U.S. airports: 3,748

Number of WAAS approaches at non-ILS airports: 1,064