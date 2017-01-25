Plane Facts: Instrument Flying

First instrument flight: September 24, 1929
Site: Mitchel Field, Long Island, N.Y.
Pilot: Lt. James Doolittle
Plane: Consolidated N-2 (biplane similar to Stearman)
Altitude data: Kollsman Altimeter
Altimeter feature: Barometric setting (a first)
Attitude data: Sperry Artificial Horizon
Directional information: Sperry Directional Gyro
Instrument approach equipment: Audible Localizer
Method of simulated IFR: Hood covered entire front-seat position
Outside conditions: Clear, visibility unlimited
Length of flight: 15 minutes
Instrument time logged by Doolittle: 15 minutes
Number of instrument approaches: 1
First autopilot: 1912
First successful autopilot flight: 1914
Inventor: Lawrence Sperry
First practical autopilot: 1930
First coupled autopilot (navigation integration): 1947
Platform: Consolidated C-54
Length of flight: Transatlantic
Inventor of first coupled autopilot: Bill Lear (yes, that Bill Lear)
Honors for invention: Collier Trophy, 1949
First artificial instrument approach system: Four-course range, 1929
First development of VORs: 1937
Widespread implementation: 1946
Number of VOR stations worldwide: Approximately 3,000
Number in the U.S.: 957
Anticipated number in 2025: 637
Reason for keeping VOR: Backup in case of GPS outage
Legacy of VORs: Namesake for Victor Airways
First development of long-range nav: LORAN 1940
Accuracy of first LORAN installations: Tens of miles
Introduction of LORAN aviation navigators: 1970s
First ILS (lateral and vertical guidance): 1939
First installations: Six airports, 1941
First successful ILS approach: Pittsburgh, 1939 (DC-3 in a snowstorm)
First distance-measuring equipment (DME): 1948
Development of radar surveillance: World War II
Implementation of radar approaches: 1951
Microwave Landing System (MLS) adopted: 1980
Advantages of MLS: Customizable approach and glide-slope paths
FAA’s abandonment of MLS: 1994
Reason for abandonment: Satellite-based approach systems
First precision GPS approach equipment: Garmin GNS 480, 2004
Number of satellite-based approaches, U.S. airports: Approximately 19,000
Airports served by at least one satellite approach: Approximately 12,000
Number of satellite approaches at non-ILS runways: Approximately 1,800
Number of GPS approaches with vertical guidance, U.S. airports: 3,748
Number of WAAS approaches at non-ILS airports: 1,064
Douglas C-54, NOT Consolidated.