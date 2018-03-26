Plane Facts: Smallest

Check out these cool facts about the smallest things in aviation!

FAA minimum pilot height requirement: None

Air Force pilot minimum height: 64 inches standing (5’4”)

Shortest fixed-wing takeoff/landing: Bobby Breeden, 44 ft total

Smallest multi-engine plane: Colomban Cri-Cri, 13 ft long, 16-ft wingspan

Smallest single: Stits DS-1 Baby Bird, 6-ft wingspan, length 11 ft

Smallest successful single (biplane): Stits SA-2A Baby Bird, 10 ft long, 11-ft wingspan

Smallest single that flew: Starr Bumble Bee II, 5’6” wingspan

Number built: One

Number of flights: A few on one day

Crashes: One

Fatalities: Zero

World’s shortest airline runway: 1,200 feet, Yrausquin Airport on Saba, a small island in the Caribbean

Lowest airport in the world: Bar Yehuda Airfield, near the Dead Sea, Israel, 1,240 feet below sea level

Lowest airport in the United States: 210 ft below sea level, Furnace Creek, near Death Valley, Inyo County, California

Shortest scheduled airline flight: 1.7 miles, Westray to Papa Westray, Scotland

Shortest duration airline flight ever: Same route, 53 seconds

Shortest distance, U.S. airline flight: San Francisco to Santa Rosa, 62 miles

Even shorter: 12.5 miles (discontinued) Bridgeport, Connecticut (BDR), to New Haven (HVN), Connecticut. (Why? It’s a mystery to us, too.)

Smallest rocket to achieve low Earth orbit: Just over 20,000 lbs. (about the same as a Cessna Citation Excel light bizjet)

Smallest airship: Voliris, a small envelope with a hang glider chariot beneath, 2,853 cubic ft (that’s really small!)



Smallest hot air balloon: Hopper Balloons, no basket, solo pilot in a harness, around 150 pounds total weight (before the flame gets lit, that is)

Smallest current production-certificated jet engine: Pratt & Whitney PW-610F, 950-lb thrust

Application: Eclipse EA-500 jet

Smallest jet according to Guinness: Bede 5-J, 850 lbs. max weight, 17-ft wingspan

Actual smallest jet and twinjet: Colomban Cri-Cri, 375 lbs., 16.5-ft wingspan



Engines: Two TJ23U Turbojet, 47 lbs. thrust each

Slowest-powered, fixed-wing, non-VTOL aircraft: Gossamer Albatross (human powered), top speed, 18 mph

World’s smallest helicopter: GEN H-4

Weight: 154 lbs.

World’s way-too-smallest powered aircraft: JetPack Wingsuit, as flown by Yves Rossy (not capable of powered takeoff, though)

Smallest military jet: McDonnell Aviation Goblin XF-84 (parasite fighter

launched from a bomber), 21-ft wingspan



Lightest fixed-wing plane: Soviet X-14 ultralight, 56 lbs, folds into a backpack

Smallest air force: Possibly the Bahamas, which operates a Beechcraft King Air 350 and a Cessna Caravan

Smallest air force with combat planes: Lithuania, 2 planes



Smallest pilot population, U.S. state: 975, Rhode Island

Smallest powered craft capable of self-takeoff and sustained flight: Bell Jet Pack, 32 lbs., 3 ft tall

Slowest plane ever: 0 kts groundspeed. Any slower, it would be going faster…just in the opposite direction.