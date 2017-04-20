Plane Facts: Thunderstorms

Fun and frightening facts about thunderstorms

Average yearly cost of severe TS damage, U.S.: $10 billion

Number of TS worldwide/year: 16 million



Average number of TS in progress at any given time, worldwide: 2,000



Number of TS U.S./year: ~100,000



Most likely time of year: Spring/Summer



Most likely time of day, Gulf Coast, Southeastern and Western States: Afternoon



Most likely time of day, Plains States: Late afternoon/Night



State with most days with thunderstorms: Florida



Average TS cell diameter: 15 miles

Average duration: 30 minutes

Average TS max wind speed: 34-40 mph



Average TS tops: 40,000 feet



Max recorded TS top: 75,000 feet

Associated aviation dangers: Lightning, turbulence, wind shear, downbursts, icing, hail, engine water ingestion, reduced visibility



Severe storm qualifications: Hail 1”+ diameter, winds 58 mph+ (50 kts), tornadic activity



Percentage of storms that classify as severe: 10%

Lightning temp: Up to 30,000°C (54,032°F)



Temperature of the Sun: 5,778K (5,505°C)



Lightning speed, leader: ~136,000 mph



Length of leader steps: ~150 feet



Lightning speed, return stroke (visible flash): ~62,000,000 mph



Estimated peak power, single stroke: 1,000,000,000,000 watts

Lightning fatalities, U.S., 2016: 38, 76% male

Lightning fatalities, U.S., 2006-2016: 352, 79% male



Average frequency of lightning striking an aircraft: Once every 1,000 flight hours



Most common altitudes at which lightning strikes occur: 8,000-14,000 feet

Types of lightning damage to aircraft: Puncturing fuselage, burning, melting, or distorting aircraft parts, temporary or permanent damage to avionics, fire in the fuel system

Number of U.S. aviation accidents/incidents in which lightning was a contributing factor since 1962: 62

Microburst-related danger: Extreme wind shear, powerful up/downdrafts

Microburst Causes: Mid-level dry air entrainment (mixing of environmental air into cloud causing cooling and sinking), cooling beneath the thunderstorm cloud base, sublimation, rain and/or hail within the thunderstorm (precipitation drag)



Microburst downdraft: Up to 6,000 fpm



Microburst max speed: 150+ mph



Microburst size: 2.5 miles diameter or smaller



Average duration, microburst: 5 minutes



Microburst location: Under storm

Macroburst: Microburst-type downdraft larger than 2.5 miles in diameter, can cause straight line winds resulting in tornado-like damage

Macroburst, max wind speed: 130+ mph



Macroburst, max distance: Up to 250 miles from center of downburst

TS-induced turbulence, range: Up to 20 miles laterally from storm

TS turbulence, location: In clouds or clear air



Location of strongest turbulence: In clouds between updraft and downdraft



Supercooled water droplets, most common location: In CB, 0 to -15°C

Associated hazard: Icing, rime and clear

Hail, max speed: 100+ mph



Hail, size: 95% is less than 1.75” diameter



Most common area for hail, U.S.: Western Great Plains



Most common occurrence: May-June



Largest recorded hailstone: 7.9” diameter, 18.62” circumference, Vivian, South Dakota, July 23, 2010



Weight of largest hailstone: 1.94 lbs