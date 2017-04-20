Plane Facts: Thunderstorms

Average yearly cost of severe TS damage, U.S.: $10 billion
Number of TS worldwide/year: 16 million
Average number of TS in progress at any given time, worldwide: 2,000
Number of TS U.S./year: ~100,000
Most likely time of year: Spring/Summer
Most likely time of day, Gulf Coast, Southeastern and Western States: Afternoon
Most likely time of day, Plains States: Late afternoon/Night
State with most days with thunderstorms: Florida
Average TS cell diameter: 15 miles
Average duration: 30 minutes
Average TS max wind speed: 34-40 mph
Average TS tops: 40,000 feet
Max recorded TS top: 75,000 feet
Associated aviation dangers: Lightning, turbulence, wind shear, downbursts, icing, hail, engine water ingestion, reduced visibility
Severe storm qualifications: Hail 1”+ diameter, winds 58 mph+ (50 kts), tornadic activity
Percentage of storms that classify as severe: 10%
Lightning temp: Up to 30,000°C (54,032°F)
Temperature of the Sun: 5,778K (5,505°C)
Lightning speed, leader: ~136,000 mph
Length of leader steps: ~150 feet
Lightning speed, return stroke (visible flash): ~62,000,000 mph
Estimated peak power, single stroke: 1,000,000,000,000 watts
Lightning fatalities, U.S., 2016: 38, 76% male
Lightning fatalities, U.S., 2006-2016: 352, 79% male
Average frequency of lightning striking an aircraft: Once every 1,000 flight hours
Most common altitudes at which lightning strikes occur: 8,000-14,000 feet
Types of lightning damage to aircraft: Puncturing fuselage, burning, melting, or distorting aircraft parts, temporary or permanent damage to avionics, fire in the fuel system
Number of U.S. aviation accidents/incidents in which lightning was a contributing factor since 1962: 62
Microburst-related danger: Extreme wind shear, powerful up/downdrafts
Microburst Causes: Mid-level dry air entrainment (mixing of environmental air into cloud causing cooling and sinking), cooling beneath the thunderstorm cloud base, sublimation, rain and/or hail within the thunderstorm (precipitation drag)
Microburst downdraft: Up to 6,000 fpm
Microburst max speed: 150+ mph
Microburst size: 2.5 miles diameter or smaller
Average duration, microburst: 5 minutes
Microburst location: Under storm
Macroburst: Microburst-type downdraft larger than 2.5 miles in diameter, can cause straight line winds resulting in tornado-like damage
Macroburst, max wind speed: 130+ mph
Macroburst, max distance: Up to 250 miles from center of downburst
TS-induced turbulence, range: Up to 20 miles laterally from storm
TS turbulence, location: In clouds or clear air
Location of strongest turbulence: In clouds between updraft and downdraft
Supercooled water droplets, most common location: In CB, 0 to -15°C
Associated hazard: Icing, rime and clear
Hail, max speed: 100+ mph
Hail, size: 95% is less than 1.75” diameter
Most common area for hail, U.S.: Western Great Plains
Most common occurrence: May-June
Largest recorded hailstone: 7.9” diameter, 18.62” circumference, Vivian, South Dakota, July 23, 2010
Weight of largest hailstone: 1.94 lbs
2 thoughts on “Plane Facts: Thunderstorms”
Great stats, for weather or stat junkies!
No wonder they make so much noise!!!!