Published October 23, 2017 Quiz: Airport Signage Test your knowledge of airport signs By Plane & Pilot Airport Signage Quiz Which of these signs tells you which runway/taxiway you are currently on?Sign ASign BSign CSign DWhich sign tells you how much remaining runway is still in front of you?Sign ASign BSign CSign DWhich of these signs indicates the direction of an upcoming runway or taxiway?Sign ASign BSign CSign DWhich sign designates an ILS critical boundary area?Sign ASign BSign CSign DWhich of the following is a mandatory instruction sign type?Sign ASign BSign CSign D
2 thoughts on “Quiz: Airport Signage”
Great
Every pilot should ace this quiz.