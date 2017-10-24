The young founder of Rachel's Jewelry has built a business that allows her to use her love of aviation to fund a future in the air

Aviation is expensive. Whether it’s taken on as a hobby or a career path, it can be a financial stretch even for adults with steady jobs. Funding concerns can’t stand in the way of sixteen-year-old Rachel St. Louis of Machias, Maine, however.

In spite of her young age, Rachel founded Rachel’s Jewelry to support her passion for aviation. She makes and sells hand-crafted, aviation-themed keychains, bracelets, earrings and more for pilots and aviation enthusiasts alike. She’ll even work up custom designs on request. Rachel has been selling her creations at craft fairs and aviation shows—like Oshkosh and Sun ’N Fun—for more than seven years. Now, her jewelry is available through aviation retailer Aircraft Spruce as well.

Rachel has big plans for her earnings, which include getting a degree in an aviation field, expanding her business and building her own plane. The plane is already underway. Funded by her jewelry sales, she’s been hard at work building a BushCat, which has been traveling with her so she can share her progress with her clients and supporters.

