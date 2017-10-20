Redbird Migration Training Summit Wraps Up At OSH

If flying into Wittman Regional in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in October seems seriously late for the game, it isn’t. This year there was a second feature at KOSH, the Redbird Migration, the annual gathering of FBO operators and safety experts produced every year by sim maker Redbird Flight. This was the seventh Migration but the first not held in San Marcos, Texas, where Redbird has an FBO, SkyPort, at KHYI.

The event this year was hosted by EAA and took place at its world-class museum. Featured speakers included keynoter, aerobatics star Sean D. Tucker, EAA president Jack Pelton; AOPA leader Mark Baker; Pete Bunce, president of GAMA; Capt. Carl Davis, director of Aircrew Operations for Boeing; Charlie Gregoire, president and COO of Redbird; and Christopher Hart, former chairman and current board member of the National Transportation Safety Board.

In addition to the featured speakers’ discussions, there were dozens of break out sessions in which attendees participated in interactive presentations on topics that included the future of aviation education for STEM students, Effective Debriefings, the worsening CFI shortage, and an update on Redbird’s current R&D offerings from Redbird co-founder and co-chairman Jerry Gregoire.

Next year’s Redbird Migration will take place at AOPA’s headquarters in Frederick, Maryland, in early October.

