Scariest-Sounding Airline Flight…Ever

Would you take Flight 666 to HEL? How about if it was on Friday the 13th?

Last Friday, January 13th, Finnair flight AY666 flew from CPH (Copenhagen) to HEL (Helsinki). The flight landed safely. No incidents, accidents, or unusual happenings were reported… So why is it news?

Superstition is a funny thing. It changes with each country and culture. Even so, the date, flight number, and destination of Finnair’s trip hit a good number of unlucky and religiously significant combinations for a lot of potential passengers. While some airlines actively avoid circumstances that might cause passengers these kinds of concerns, not much is going to stop Finnair from completing their daily flight – always AY666 – to Helsinki. They certainly won’t switch it up just because of the date.

This isn’t the first time they’ve done this – they do have a daily flight 666 to HEL after all – and it probably won’t be the last. Besides, it sounds like the Finnair flight crew thinks it’s all pretty funny. “It has been quite a joke among the pilots,” pilot Juha-Pekka Keidasto said after a previous Friday the 13th run to HEL. “I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me.” He also added that, “If there's some passenger who is anxious about this 666, our cabin crew is always happy to help them.”

So… would you go?