UPDATE: Seaplane Accident At Oshkosh Under Investigation

The crash of a Lake Renegade on Lake Winnebago on Thursday during the AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in has claimed another life, that of the pilot, Ray Johnson of Marshall, Minnesota, who was a flight school owner and a member of the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame. Johnson was 84. A passenger on the flight, Diane M. Linker, 71, also of Minnesota, was killed in the accident, too. The crash took place on Lake Winnebago, the large freshwater lake that lies just east of Wittman Regional Airport, where the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh airshow takes place. The airplane, a Lake Renegade with three on board, was attempting to take off in what EAA spokesperson Dick Knapinski described in a press briefing and that was later confirmed by photographs of the aborted takeoff, as “choppy” conditions.

On Friday, photos emerged of the takeoff attempt and subsequent crash that seemed to confirm the early description that the Lake amphibian nosed over, flipped and submerged. In one photo in particular, the nose of the Lake is at what appears to be an unusually high angle of attack just prior to its nosing over and submerging.

One occupant of the plane escaped the craft without injuries. A sheriff’s department diver was also injured in the rescue operation, Knapinski told reporters, but the officer was treated for a cut and fuel burns and was released.