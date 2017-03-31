Senator Introduces Fairness For Pilots Act

This Wednesday, Senator James Inhofe (R – OK) introduced legislation designed to extend legal rights for GA pilots and FAA accountability. This new bill, called the Fairness for Pilots Act, focuses on fairer treatment for pilots being investigated by the FAA and improving the accuracy of FAA-produced flight information.

In particular, it would ensure airmen have the right to appeal FAA decisions. It would require the FAA to not only let people know what they are being investigated for, but to also provide them with any relevant documentation. The bill also calls for NOTAMs to be updated faster, emphasizing inclusion of the effective duration of TFRs and mandating that the FAA certify NOTAM accuracy. Lastly, it would allow airmen access to any flight data—like ATC communication tapes and radar information—so that an individual can use it to defend themselves from enforcement action if needed.

“There remains more work to be done.” Senator Inhofe said, “Building on my past efforts, the Fairness for Pilots Act increases due process protections for pilots, ensures greater transparency in dealing with FAA, and reduces the unnecessary bureaucratic barriers preventing pilots from flying.” Senator Inhofe also sponsored the 2012 Pilot’s Bill of Rights. In addition to being a CFI with 11,000+ hours of flight experience, he is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the Senate General Aviation Caucus. AOPA, EAA, and NBAA have all voiced their support for the Fairness for Pilots Act.

Learn more at Senator Inhofe's office.