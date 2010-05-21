STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 620. Empty wt. 410. Fuel capacity 7.5. Wingspan 21'. Length 15'.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 105. Cruise mph 90. Stall mph 38. Climb rate 950. Takeoff run 200. Landing roll 150. Range 230.

The Monoplane single-place taildragger was designed to house low-powered engines in the 30- to 65- hp range, like the English JAP or the German VW (both air-cooled). Some say that the Taylor Monoplane bears a striking resemblance to the World War II Spitfire. It features all-wood construction and is covered with a 1/16-inch plywood stressed skin. The ribs are conventional built-up-truss type in a basic box design. The aircraft was designed especially for the amateur builder who does not have a comprehensive workshop at his or her disposal. The airfoil section was carefully chosen for its high-lift and gentle stall characteristics. Since the first prototype flew in June 1960, no modifications of any kind have been incorporated.