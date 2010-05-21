|STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 620. Empty wt. 410. Fuel capacity 7.5. Wingspan 21'. Length 15'.
PERFORMANCE: Top mph 105. Cruise mph 90. Stall mph 38. Climb rate 950. Takeoff run 200. Landing roll 150. Range 230.
The Monoplane single-place taildragger was designed to house low-powered engines in the 30- to 65- hp range, like the English JAP or the German VW (both air-cooled). Some say that the Taylor Monoplane bears a striking resemblance to the World War II Spitfire. It features all-wood construction and is covered with a 1/16-inch plywood stressed skin. The ribs are conventional built-up-truss type in a basic box design. The aircraft was designed especially for the amateur builder who does not have a comprehensive workshop at his or her disposal. The airfoil section was carefully chosen for its high-lift and gentle stall characteristics. Since the first prototype flew in June 1960, no modifications of any kind have been incorporated.
One thought on “TAYLOR “MONOPLANE””
As a total novice in wood work and aviation I built the Taylor Mon plane back in the early 1970’s and the simplicity of its construction cannot be over stated. The aircraft is still flying in 2017, out of Yass aerodrome west of Canberra. I did make a change to the fuselage in that I eliminated the curved sides and made straight slab sides, and made the turtle deck higher. The only fault I found with the aircraft was its too narrow fuselage at the cockpit. The fuselage needs to be about 4 to 6 inch wider and the seat back needs to be sloped back to 105 degrees for seating comfort in the spine. I have done the design calculations and stress analysis and the design ticks all the boxes for conventional design criteria. I have heard that the wheels are too far forward but they are placed at 15 degrees forward angle of the main spar so that in the landing stall at 15 degrees, the weight of the aircraft is towards the tail and not the front of the aircraft. This is normal design criteria. I have also heard that the rudder is inadequate. It is almost three times larger then the design calculations require it to be. It is a delightful little airplane and many, (well over a hundred) have been built and flown throughout the world.
In fact, I am about to start building the aircraft again but this time I am using a Jabiru 2.2 engine and I will incorporate the sloping seat back and widen the fuselage as well as make the fuselage 4 inch longer in the tail.