|STANDARD DATA: (Model 19) Seats 2. Gross wt. 1,500. Empty wt. 860. Fuel capacity 18. Engine 85-hp Continental.
PERFORMANCE: Top mph 120. Cruise mph 110. Stall mph 38. Initial climb rate 700. Range 300. Ceiling 17,000.
STANDARD DATA: (Ranch Wagon) Seats 2. Gross wt. 1,150. Empty wt. 670. Fuel capacity 12. Engine 65-hp Lycoming.
STANDARD DATA: (Model 15) Seats 4. Gross wt. 21,200. Empty wt. 1,275. Fuel capacity 42. Engine 145-hp Continental.
C.G. Taylor, who designed and developed what is now known as the Piper Cub, later formed another company and produced a second outstanding aircraft in the Taylorcraft series. All “T-Crafts” had welded steeltubefuselages and wooden-spar wings. Most had fabric covering, but a few four-place Ranch Wagons (Model 20) were built with molded fiberglass wings and fuselage coverings. Power started with a Continental engine of 40-hp and in ensuing years Lycoming, Franklin, and Continental engines of 50, 65, and 85 hp were used in the two-seater models (Models A, B, and D).
The four-seat Tourist Model 15 (1950) had a 145-hp Continental, and the Ranch Wagon (1955) had a 225-hp Continental. Taylorcrafts were built in considerable numbers during World War II as military spotter aircraft, and most of T-Crafts seen flying today are ex-GI planes. These featured 65 hp, cruised at just over 90 mph, and were labeled 0-57. After the war, Taylorcraft slicked up the design, added an 85-hp Continental, and produced the Model 19 Sportsman version, which was good for a 110-mph cruise. A development of this model has been put back into production by Taylorcraft Aviation Corp. of Alliance, Ohio.
One thought on “TAYLORCRAFT”
My father had a Taylorcraft but it had a 9 cylinder engine with cylnders all around the center, it was a 4 place cloth covered. The engine sat in my dads shop for several years. He never came up with the money to put it back in the air. 6 kids kind of ate up all the money !!!!!!!