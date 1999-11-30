STANDARD DATA: (Model 19) Seats 2. Gross wt. 1,500. Empty wt. 860. Fuel capacity 18. Engine 85-hp Continental.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 120. Cruise mph 110. Stall mph 38. Initial climb rate 700. Range 300. Ceiling 17,000. STANDARD DATA: (Ranch Wagon) Seats 2. Gross wt. 1,150. Empty wt. 670. Fuel capacity 12. Engine 65-hp Lycoming.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 105. Cruise mph 95. Stall mph 35. Initial climb rate 450. Ceiling 17,000. Range 250. STANDARD DATA: (Model 15) Seats 4. Gross wt. 21,200. Empty wt. 1,275. Fuel capacity 42. Engine 145-hp Continental.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 132. Cruise mph 120. Stall mph 136. Initial climb rate 700. Ceiling 16,000. Range 500. Takeoff run 500.

C.G. Taylor, who designed and developed what is now known as the Piper Cub, later formed another company and produced a second outstanding aircraft in the Taylorcraft series. All “T-Crafts” had welded steeltubefuselages and wooden-spar wings. Most had fabric covering, but a few four-place Ranch Wagons (Model 20) were built with molded fiberglass wings and fuselage coverings. Power started with a Continental engine of 40-hp and in ensuing years Lycoming, Franklin, and Continental engines of 50, 65, and 85 hp were used in the two-seater models (Models A, B, and D).

The four-seat Tourist Model 15 (1950) had a 145-hp Continental, and the Ranch Wagon (1955) had a 225-hp Continental. Taylorcrafts were built in considerable numbers during World War II as military spotter aircraft, and most of T-Crafts seen flying today are ex-GI planes. These featured 65 hp, cruised at just over 90 mph, and were labeled 0-57. After the war, Taylorcraft slicked up the design, added an 85-hp Continental, and produced the Model 19 Sportsman version, which was good for a 110-mph cruise. A development of this model has been put back into production by Taylorcraft Aviation Corp. of Alliance, Ohio.