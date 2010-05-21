STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 585. Empty wt. 310. Fuel capacity 9. Wingspan 18'. Length 12'11". Engine 1,600cc Volkswagen.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 140. Cruise mph 110. Stall mph 50. Climb rate 1,000. Takeoff run 600. Landing roll 800. Range 400.

One of the smallest homebuilts around, the Teenie Two is an all-metal single-place monoplane that measures slightly under 13 feet in length. Built entirely from aluminum except for the landing gear and controls, it needs no bending brake nor is any metal or riveting experience required. Most of the sheet-metal bending to build the Teenie Two is done by hand, and the design is close to optimum simplicity. Power is provided by a Volkswagen conversion.