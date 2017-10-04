This One’s For The Girls

Just recently, women and girls gathered around the world to celebrate aviation during the third annual Girls in Aviation Day. More than 110 chapters of Women in Aviation International (WAI) held events at airports, museums, universities, aviation businesses and flight schools. Girls in Aviation Day drew big crowds, big sponsors (including Bell Helicopter, UPS, and airlines like Delta and American) and lots of great interest from young women looking to explore a future in aviation.

Activities were targeted towards girls up to 17 years old and, according to WAI, were designed to introduce the young women to “the many career choices and lifestyle possibilities offered by the aviation/aerospace industry.” Girls got to meet women with aviation careers, try out controlling (simulated) air traffic, use an aircraft mechanic’s tools and learn to navigate via sectional chart. And those were just a few of the options.

This year’s Girls in Aviation Day was the biggest one yet. Nearly 10,000 young women in 13 countries participated in related events. Here’s hoping 2018 will be even better!

Learn more at Women in Aviation International.