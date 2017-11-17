TruTrak Vizion For Cessna 177s

Two months ago, EAA subsidiary EAA STC, LLC began selling STCs for installing TruTrak’s Vizion autopilot in Cessna 172 models F through S. As promised, the Approved Model List (AML) for the STC is expanding with EAA announcing on Thursday that the Vizion autopilot is now available for the Cessna 177 series as well.

The Vizion is a 2-axis autopilot. It is capable of connecting with both handheld and panel-mounted GPS units and has an emergency level feature. Though not yet authorized, TruTrak claims the system is capable of performing coupled instrument approaches. The Vizion costs $5,000. To get the best fit for a variety of panel configurations, it is available in three models—standard, 3-inch, and flat pack. The EAA STC is on sale to members for $100. TruTrak estimates an average install time of about 18 hours.

TruTrak’s online signup form for interested owners of other types of aircraft is still open. The company says it will use the form to gauge interest and help them decide where to take the autopilot next.

Learn more at TruTrak and EAA.