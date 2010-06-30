VAN’S AIRCRAFT, INC. “RV-4–RV10”

|
|STANDARD DATA: (RV-4) Seats 2. Gross wt. 1,500. Empty wt. 905. Fuel capacity 32. Engine 160-hp Lycoming.
PERFORMANCE: Top mph 205. Cruise mph 194. Initial climb rate 2,050. Ceiling 25,000. Range 650. Takeoff distance 300. Landing distance 300.
STANDARD DATA: (RV-6 and 6A) Seats 2. Gross wt. 1,600. Empty wt. 965. Fuel capacity 38. Engine 160-hp 0-320 Lycoming.
STANDARD DATA: RV9A Seats 2. Gross wt. 1750. Empty wt. 1075 Fuel capacity 36. Engine 160-hp Lycoming.
STANDARD DATA: RV10 Seats 4. Gross wt. 2700. Empty wt. 1520. Fuel capacity 60. Engine 260-hp IO-540 Lycoming.
Van’s RV series of home and kit-built aircraft are among the most popular kit airplanes. The combination of performance, low cost, case of construction, and overall good looks seems to be a winning one. Construction is conventional aluminum alloy riveted together without complex panels or compound curves. All of the RV aircraft are capable of sport aerobaticsand have exceptional STOL capabilities. The RV-3 is an all-metal single-seat sportplane with a conventional gear. The RV-4 is the two-place tandem version of the RV-3 with a slightly longer wingspan. The RV-6 and RV-6A are side-by-side two-seat sportplanes that are designed for excellent touting and sport flying. The RV-6A has the exact airframe as the RV-6 but incorporates a tricycle rather than a conventional gear.
Further evolution brought the side-by side RV7 and RV7A, the tandem-seat RV8/RV8A and RV9/V9A (with both conventional and tricycle gear). In 2003, Van’s Aircraft introduced their first four-seat design, the RV10.
