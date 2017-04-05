Viper SD-4 Receives FAA Approval

Eagle International Aircrafts brought along a newcomer to Sun ‘n Fun this year. The freshly FAA approved Viper SD-4 LSA isn’t exactly a new-new aircraft. Though it hasn’t been flown much on this side of the pond, it has already seen 10 years of service in Europe.

Like many aircraft in its category, the SD-4 has a series of customizable aspects. The customer can pick an engine from several models of the Rotax 912: the 80hp ULS, 100hp S, or 115ph iS. It can be outfitted with a variety of avionics packages from basic analog up to the Dynon SkyView. Need to tow a glider? The SD-4 can even be set up with a tow-hook capable of hauling gliders weighing up to 1,650 lbs.

The SD-4 can carry either 18.5 or 26 gallons of fuel. Since it only burns around 4.5 gallons per hour, its range is nearly 650 nm on the bigger tank. Stall speed is 40kts and with the Rotax 912 installed, it cruises at a near-LSA max of 119kts. Price ranges from $89,000-$160,000. The Viper SD-4 is also available as a kit plane.

Learn more at Eagle International Aircrafts.