Vote: Last Spot In Our 10 Prettiest GA Planes

We recently published our list of the nine most beautiful planes in GA history, leaving it one short of a Top Ten so you, our readers, could nominate the final plane in the list. The response to our call for your nominations was phenomenal. And after tallying the hundreds of votes we received by email and on our website, we discovered that the top four reader nominations were either tied or within a vote of each other. So to make it fair, we've decided to let everyone choose among those top vote-getters for the last spot on our list of gorgeous GA airplanes. The four finalists for the tenth prettiest airplane are: the Piper Aerostar, the Rockwell Commander, the Piper Comanche, and the Spartan Executive. Vote for your favorite among those four, and we'll announce the winner soon.

Which GA Airplane Is the Prettiest? Which of these GA planes is the prettiest? Piper Aerostar Rockwell Commader Piper Comanche Spartan Executive

Email *