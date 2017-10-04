And The Winner Is: Your Vote For The 10th Prettiest GA Plane

We recently asked you, our readers, for some help filling the last spot on our list of the ten most beautiful general aviation airplanes around. The response was amazing, but left us with a bit of a problem—tallies for the top four most-voted-for planes—the Piper Aerostar, Rockwell Commander, Piper Comanche and Spartan Executive—were too close to call a clear winner. So, we asked again, narrowing the choices down to just those four. Thank you to everyone for the fantastic response!

Without further ado, we would like to announce our winner by more than 50 votes: The Piper Comanche.

The Comanche will be featured in a photo gallery in our print issue and online.