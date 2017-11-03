Write For Plane & Pilot

New columns and fresh opportunities to tell stories about all things aviation!

Here at Plane & Pilot, we believe in giving our readers the biggest range of stories and experiences possible, so that means opening our pages to you, our audience, to share your flying tales and insights.

Here’s a list of some of types of stories we’re looking for:

Lessons Learned about Flying (and about life): In this, our most popular column, our readers share an experience of a close call that made them think about their flying (and perhaps their life) in a different way. These stories should be written in the first person, tell of a single experience (with rare exceptions) in the air and, in a subtle way, share the lessons learned along the way. 1,000-1,200 words.

Bucket List: A new one! In this short piece, our readers tell about a great item they've crossed off their individual aviation bucket list. The story should give the background of the type of plane or type of flying ("What is a Lockheed Electra?" for instance, or, "What is wing suit flying all about?") while explaining why the item mattered to you. Just 700 words!

The Tip Line: Another new column in Plane & Pilot, The Tip Line shares a single good tip with our readers about how to fly more safely, affordably or rewardingly. You don't have to be a CFI to submit a tip, but we'd love to hear from our readers who are professional instructors with their personal favorite. One tip per story, nice and easy. Just 400 words.

You can email stories and questions to [email protected] or check out our story submission guidelines for more information.