1967 Cessna 172H Skyhawk—Bargains on Aircraft for Sale

Finding a four-place taildragger for under $100,000 is becoming increasingly difficult. Finding one with desirable mods and a low-time engine, even more so. But this week’s bargain bucks those trends and offers our Canadian readers a treat, offering all of these things for $75,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

Typically, buyers looking for a four-place Cessna taildragger have two options - the classic 170 or the bigger, more capable 180/185. Every so often, however, some oddities present themselves, and today’s 172H is a perfect example. Originally built as a tricycle-gear 172, it has been converted with an unspecified taildragger conversion.

Based on the photos, the conversion appears to use the sought-after Cessna 180 gear legs that provide a firm, stable feel compared to some of the flexy alternatives. They also increase prop clearance, particularly when paired with the 22” Aero Classic tundra tires. These mods ensure you can access some of the most rugged strips and help protect the prop from snow drifts during the winter months.

Another notable mod is the wing. Equipped with wingtip extensions and a Horton STOL kit, this 172 will have a lower stall speed and more docile stall characteristics than the standard wing. When combined with the McCauley seaplane prop, the new owner will enjoy increased peace of mind during takeoffs when departure-end obstacles are involved.

Inside, this 172 features a standard yet tidy six-pack and radio stack. Shoulder harnesses have been added for increased safety, and a windscreen V-brace stiffens and reinforces the forward fuselage for rough-field ops.

Airframe time is unlisted, but the 145-horsepower Continental O-300 has only 600 hours since major overhaul, positioning the new owner up for many years of reliable service.