Visit nearly any small airport in the country, and it’s a safe bet that the ramp will be home to many of the same types. Cessna 172s, Piper Cherokees, and Beechcraft Bonanzas are among the most ubiquitous - good airplanes all, but for the pilot looking for some variety, they leave much to be desired. Todays bargain, a 1977 SOCATA Rallye, is one way to solve that, and it can do so for $79,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

Designed by French manufacturer Moraine-Saulnier in the 1950s and later manufactured by PZL as the Koliber, the Rallye has had a colorful history. Throughout it all, though, it has consistently provided excellent slow-speed and short-field capabilities via leading-edge slats and outstanding visibility through the massive bubble canopy.

Among all the various engines that have been bolted to the airframe since the ‘50s, the powerful Lycoming O-540 in this example is perhaps the most desirable. The same engine as used in the Cessna 182, it provides a nice surplus of power compared to smaller engines in other Rallyes. This example only has 608 hours since major overhaul, and the propeller has only been flown for 34 hours since it has been overhauled. With a low 1,776 total hours on the airframe, the airplane likely has many years of life remaining.

The Rallye has, over the years, been manufactured with control yokes as well as control sticks; this particular example features yokes, which open up the floor and provide a bit more legroom. Elsewhere in the cabin, the neutral-colored interior appears to be clean and in good shape.

The panel sports a clean and orderly layout and includes a G-meter. Radios and transponder aren’t included, but a new stack can be cleanly installed up high in an existing space.

With trailing-link main gear, panoramic outward visibility, a STOL-capable wing, and a powerful engine, this Rallye will stand out on any ramp and will provide a flying experience that’s far more unique and memorable than the most common types found on ramps nationwide.