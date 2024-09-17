If extreme STOL performance and remote backcountry adventures are on your wish list, most airplane types come with significant compromises. Carbon Cubs and Aviat Huskies are some of the most respected in the category, but most examples start at $150,000 and rapidly go up from there. On the other end of the spectrum, vintage taildraggers from the 1940s and 1950s can offer decent performance, but introduce concerns with aging airframes and components.

Today’s bargain, a 2002 Kitfox series 5, offers a compelling compromise for $98,900. Quite modern by general aviation standards, the airframe and fabric have decades of life remaining. Additionally, the manufacturer of the kit is still in business, fully supporting Kitfox owners around the world.

When it comes to performance, modern Kitfoxes like this are stunners. Popularlized by videographer Trent Palmer on YouTube and Instagram, the platform provides true go-anywhere capability. When you’re not landing on rugged plateaus, you can bring a friend and provide them with a front-seat view thanks to the side-by-side seating. There’s even a sizable baggage area in back.

This particular Kitfox includes all the necessary mods to to anywhere. 29” Alaskan Bushwheels provide pillowy comfort on rough terrain and make nearly any terrain accessible. A big bore engine kit increases horsepower to over 100. And a gyro-free panel provides a clean layout with some modern instrumentation.

Neither brand-new nor used up, this example has a healthy 1,782 hours on the airframe - enough time to have worked out any kinks while establishing a history of reliability. The engine has only 289 hours since major overhaul, offering a similarly appealing blend of low time and sorted-out reliability.

Hangared since new, the understated silver and black paint scheme stands out from most other Kitfoxes, creating an aesthetic that’s simultaneously vintage and modern. All in all, this Kitfox is set up to provide its new owner with decades of adventures and exploring.