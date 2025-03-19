Aircraft Spruce Opens New Store in Texas

If you’re located anywhere near Fort Worth, Texas, you will no longer have to sit idly by for that long-awaited Aircraft Spruce box to arrive via mail.

Aircraft Spruce and Speciality Co., alongside sister company Aero Performance, has opened a new 38,000-square-foot facility north of Fort Worth in Roanoke, Texas. Itsr newest showroom and distribution facility joins five other Aircraft Spruce locations scattered across the United States and Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome another outstanding family-owned business to the city of Roanoke, Texas,” said Roanoke mayor Carl Gierisch. “Aircraft Spruce and Aero Performance are leading distributors in the general aviation industry and are celebrating 60 years of success. We are confident they will bring excellent opportunities to our rapidly growing region.”

Added Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Co. president Jim Irwin: “My parents founded Aircraft Spruce in the basement of our family home in 1965, selling only aircraft grade spruce. I grew up in the business, and in 1980, [my wife] Nanci and I assumed leadership of the company, which had 25 employees in Fullerton, California. It has been a very rewarding journey, and our three sons now represent the third generation of Irwin family management at Aircraft Spruce.”