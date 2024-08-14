1960 Cessna 172A Skyhawk—Bargains on Aircraft for Sale

These days, it’s difficult to find a decent Cessna 172 for under $60,000. It’s even more difficult to find one that has been owned by the same person for nearly 40 years and flown regularly with updated avionics. But this example checks all of those boxes, and is available for $59,500 on Aircraft For Sale.

The Cessna 172 has made a name for itself as one of the best-selling aircraft of all time for a reason. It has well-balanced and well-mannered flying qualities, it’s one of the least expensive four-place aircraft available, and both parts and qualified service are easy to source. Accordingly, most good examples are snapped up fairly quickly.

This particular example is one such airplane. With a relatively low 2,860 hours on the airframe, a few hundred hours remaining on the engine until TBO, good compressions, and no hail damage, it automatically has many others beat. But when we take some of the modifications into account, it becomes even more attractive.

Most notable are the instrument panel updates. A modern Garmin G5 displays attitude, airspeed, and altitude. Additionally, Stratus ADS-B out ensures you won’t be restricted from entering busier class Bravo and Charlie airspace.

Both the front seats and headliner were replaced recently, and all glass was replaced in 2008. When combined with a modern paint scheme, this 172 easily stands out from many others of the vintage and will turn heads while likely providing many years of enjoyable flying to its new owner.