Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1978 Beechcraft C24R Sierra

When moving up to more capable airplanes with additional speed and range, the usual suspects appear. Bonanzas, Mooneys, and retractable-gear Cessnas tend to dominate most search results.

But often overlooked are the “budget Beechcrafts,” encompassing the fixed-gear Musketeer and Sundowner—and this week’s bargain, the retractable-gear Beechcraft Sierra, available for $90,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

Introduced in 1970 as the Musketeer Super R, the model was renamed the Sierra in 1972 and production continued through 1983 after over 700 were delivered.

This model, the C24R, was the final and most-improved version, featuring a larger propeller than its predecessors and aerodynamic cleanup, resulting in a bit more speed. It’s equipped with the tried and true 200 hp Lycoming IO-360. This particular airplane has 887 hours since major overhaul on the engine, a three-bladed prop, and 3,827 airframe hours.

What the Sierra lacks in flashiness or speed, it makes up for in real-world enjoyment. Owners rave about the roomy, comfortable cabin and appreciate having a large aft baggage door. Unlike many other types, this Sierra features left- and right-side main cabin doors, providing easy access from either side.

Inside, this Sierra has been modernized with intelligent panel upgrades. The traditional vacuum attitude indicator and HSI have been replaced with Garmin G5s, a Garmin GPS175 handles navigation duties, a modern audio panel keeps things organized, and an engine monitor makes it easy to manage the engine. Electric pitch trim, an autopilot, and ADS-B Out round out the well-organized panel.

One easily overlooked feature of the Sierra is the active and friendly Beech Aero Club owner group. Providing support to prospective owners through prepurchase inspection guides and seasoned advice, the group also supports owners with ongoing events, clinics, and networking that eases ownership, even for first-timers.