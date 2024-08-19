NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
FAA Seeks Input From Cirrus SR Operators After Power Lever Failure Report

According to the agency, a power lever sheared recently as a pilot advanced to full throttle.

The FAA and Cirrus Aircraft are investigating a power lever failure report, specifically targeting the power levers in Cirrus SR20, SR22, and SR22T airplanes. [Credit: Jim Koepnick]

The FAA is seeking input from Cirrus SR operators following a report of a power lever failing on takeoff. 

"The pilot quickly cut fuel to the aircraft and aborted the takeoff," FAA said in an Airworthiness Concern Sheet (ACS) released Friday.

Images provided by the FAA show the lever broke off at the base.

Images of upper power lever failure included in FAA's Airworthiness Concern Sheet. [Courtesy: FAA]

The FAA and Cirrus Aircraft are investigating the issue together, specifically targeting the power levers in Cirrus SR20/SR22/SR22T airplanes. 

The owner of the SR20 initiated a fleet-wide inspection and found cracks in numerous levers. The aircraft, which are used in the training environment, have between 2,900 to 3,900 hours, including approximately 12,500-15,000 takeoffs and landings. 

"The failure and cracks were noted to occur at the region of the lever that has the smallest cross section," the ACS said.

The FAA recommended operators inspect this area and, if damage is found, “provide information including description of damage, available photos, airplane serial number, time in service, and any prior replacement of the throttle assembly or power lever.” 

The ACS is a means for FAA aviation safety engineers to coordinate airworthiness concerns with aircraft owners/operators, and the resolution of this issue could involve airworthiness directive (AD) action or a special airworthiness information bulletin (SAIB). The FAA could also determine that no action is needed at this time. 

The FAA’s final determination will depend in part on the information received in response to the ACS.

Cirrus SR aircraft have been part of the single-engine piston market since 1998. The SR20 quickly became a favorite due in part to the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), which is standard equipment on every aircraft.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Flying.

Meg Godlewski
Meg GodlewskiAuthor
Meg Godlewski has been an aviation journalist for more than 24 years and a CFI for more than 20 years. If she is not flying or teaching aviation, she is writing about it. Meg is a founding member of the Pilot Proficiency Center at EAA AirVenture and excels at the application of simulation technology to flatten the learning curve. Follow Meg on Twitter @2Lewski.
