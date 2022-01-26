The Extra EA 400: An Underappreciated Pressurized Composite Transportation Plane From Aerobatic Masters

Looking for a low-time, used, six-seat piston single that cruises at FL 250 in pressurized comfort and can be found for the price of a used Cirrus SR 22? Oh, and it won’t be mistaken for anything else on the ramp! If so, the answer is Walter Extra’s EA 400!

This all-composite high-winged beauty was Extra Aircraft’s entry into the market pioneered by the Piper Malibu. With the genes of an aerobatic aircraft, and some elegant engineering, the Extra 400’s appearance and performance are nothing short of spectacular. To understand this incredible plane, it helps to start with Walter Extra himself.