Globe/TEMCO Swift: An Efficient And Comely Two-Seater That Stood The Test Of Time

The period immediately following World War II was a golden age for new aircraft designs. Some, like the Beechcraft Bonanza, live on today, and others, like the elegant Anderson Greenwood pusher, never went anywhere, despite their groundbreaking design. And then there are elegant designs like the Globe/TEMCO Swift that were produced in significant numbers and have continued to inspire loyal owners, dreamers and schemers for over half a century. The hallmark of a brilliant aircraft design is its beauty, efficiency and adaptability, and in all of these categories, the Swift scores high.

The GC-1 Swift was designed in 1940 by Mr. R. S. “Pop” Johnson. While many consider the Swift a derivative of the Culver Cadet, which gained fame as a target drone in WWII, this appears to be only partially true. Pop Johnson did have access to the Cadet and took the general measurements of the aircraft on which to base the Swift design. However, other than the general dimensions, the Swift was a clean-sheet design. According to Globeaircraft.com, Johnson convinced John Kennedy, the CEO of Globe Medicine, to form Globe Aviation and market the aircraft. Globe Aviation soon had 40 dealers and over a million dollars in orders for the beautiful little two-seat monoplane. However, before any aircraft could be delivered, the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor turned the nation to wartime production and ended the Swift’s production dreams.