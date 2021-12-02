Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Sling High Wing Takes Off

Sling has finally released the long-promised high-wing version of its fun yet extraordinarily capable lineup of light airplanes. The new kid is already a bestseller.

By Plane and Pilot Updated Save Article

Sling High Wing Takes Off
Two Sling High Wings. Photo by Guy Leitch

Back in 2008, the aviation world sat up and took notice of a new brand of sport airplane made in South Africa by a company then known as The Airplane Factory and today simply as Sling Aircraft. A homegrown enterprise, the company’s first plane was a two-seater, but it quickly stretched the concept into a four-place model, prototypes of which were flown around the world by two of the founders, South Africans Mike Blyth and James Pitman. And, naturally, they made stops in Wisconsin to show them off at the EAA Oshkosh AirVenture. 

Pilots lined up to try them out and were enchanted by the fighter-like handling yet simple and affordable construction. And as much as customers loved the designs, from early on, there was a hew and cry for a high-wing Sling.  

Start Your Free Trial to Continue Reading

Become a Plane & Pilot Member to explore our complete range of flight reports, technique articles, gear reviews and aviation buyer’s guides written by our experts.
Advertisement

Related Stories

This category can only be viewed by members.

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in