How Fast A Plane Do You Need?

When we look to buy a new plane, well, at least a plane that’s new to us, we often look first and longest at how fast it is. Our love of speed, and I’m right there with you on this one, is a complicated one. Planes that go really fast are really expensive to buy and drive. What’s my dream plane? Well, for going places, I’d say it’s probably the Gulfstream G650. But at a cool $70 million, that continent-hopping beauty is just outside my price range, so I’d have to aim a bit lower. A more pertinent question might be, should I get a Beechcraft Bonanza or a Cessna Skylane?

You can look at a few key specs, but specifications are nothing without putting them into the context of what your needs are. What kind of missions do you fly? How far do you go? For what reasons? With how many people aboard? And what about bags? And what kinds of fields do you land on? When you ask these kinds of questions, it becomes clear that speed, while important, is just one of a range of intersecting capabilities that all go toward figuring out what plane is right for you. Is speed all that important? You bet it is!