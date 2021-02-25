Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Magazine

This Incredible Plane: Windecker Eagle 1

These days, we take composite aircraft for granted. This pioneer didn’t have that luxury.

By Frank Ayers Updated Save Article

Nearly two decades before Cirrus, Columbia and Diamond arrived on the scene, a Midland, Texas, dentist, Dr. Leo Windecker, and his dentist wife, Dr. Fairfax Windecker, designed, constructed and obtained the first FAA type certificate for a composite general aviation aircraft. That aircraft, the Windecker Eagle 1, was faster than the competition, possessed a wider and more comfortable cabin, and was, and is today, an elegant design.

The story begins in 1962, when the Windeckers moved from Dallas to Midland, Texas, and formed Windecker Industries. The couple both gave up dentistry for Leo’s first love, aviation (including composite material research and development). In 1965, in a little-known part of history, their fledgling company constructed a pair of composite wings for the Cessna 182 for Cessna Aircraft to conduct structural and flight testing. Building on this experience, the Windecker Eagle 1 prototype made its first flight in 1967. The aircraft was constructed of a unidirectional fiberglass material dubbed “Fibaloy.” The fuselage was joined in two halves, and the wings were built up around a central tubular fuel tank. The Eagle 1 turned out to be fast, comfortable and beautiful. Even today, the aircraft looks like it was designed in 2017 rather than 1967.

