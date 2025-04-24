Airshow Pilot Rob Holland Killed in Accident

Rob Holland, one of the top aerobatic pilots and airshow performers in the world, was killed in an aircraft landing accident Thursday near Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia.

According to the schedule posted on ultimateairshows.com, Holland, 50, was scheduled to perform at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads airshow this weekend in his MXS-RH, the all-carbon fiber single-seat aerobatic design he had been competing in since 2011.

Aerobatic performer Rob Holland dominated the Unlimited Power category in his MX Aircraft MXS. [ Gary Schenaman ]

[Rob Holland Ultimate Airshows]

"Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history," a Facebook post on the Rob Holland Aerosports page noted. "Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday."

The post requests that the public give Holland's family and friends privacy at this time.

The accident is being investigated by the FAA, National Transportation Safety Board, and because of its proximity to the Air Force Base, the Department of Defense.

In his career as an aerobatic and airshow pilot, Holland, who learned to fly as a teenager, won many competitions and was recognized as one of the best of the best. Among his accomplishments:

Thirteen-time, consecutive, U.S. National Aerobatic champion

Six-time, world 4-minute freestyle champion

Fourteen-time, U.S. 4-minute freestyle champion

2015 World Air Games freestyle gold medalist

2012 Art Scholl Award for Showmanship recipient

2008 World Advanced Aerobatic champion

Ten-time U.S. Aerobatic Team member

37 medals in international competition (14 gold)

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.