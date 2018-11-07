4-Year-Old Takes Her First Flight in Sky Jeep

Aviator Jon Humberd sent in this video of his 4-year-old daughter's first flight in their new experimental airplane, the Humberd Sky Jeep.

"One of the most enjoyable moments of my life," Jon said of the experience.

Watch the video at 1:32 for the little girl's adorable demands to go higher- "I wanna go all the way up into the sky." And check out 3:23 to hear her singing during her introduction to aviation!