8 Great Books: Summer Reading For Pilots

If you’re a pilot looking for that next great read, have we got some titles to share. Some will give you insights into formerly dense topics, like engine corrosion and overhaul, while others will help you crack open the past and peer into fascinating eras in flight, like the circumstances surrounding the creation of the first great airliner, the Douglas DC-3, that few had a chance to witness firsthand. Enjoy!

1. Mike Busch on Engines

What every aircraft owner needs to know about the design, operation, condition monitoring, maintenance and troubleshooting of piston aircraft engines

By Mike Busch

Paperback

ISBN: 978-1718608955

Like it or not, as aircraft owners and pilots, our fates are inextricably tied to the piston engines that power our aircraft. At the same time, these engines, complex machines that are as inscrutable in their functioning as they are in their malfunctioning, are the sources of more myth, misinformation and crackpot theory than any other in all of aviation. The leading authority on our engines, A&P and longtime aviation writer Mike Busch, knows so much about engines that it’s daunting, and he shares nearly all of that wisdom in this remarkable 490-page tome. All of your most arcane questions about engine construction, operation, maintenance, repair and overhaul are to be found in this priceless volume. While Busch’s theories are sometimes controversial—we won’t get started on the lean-of-peak operation debate—his explanations are clearheaded and addressed in ways that even non-engine-tech savvy aviators can understand. Available on amazon.com, this book is an absolute must-own for any aircraft owner and, particularly, for any would be first-time buyer. Highly recommended.