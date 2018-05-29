A New Jet From Honda?

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!

At the European Business Aviation Association (EBACE) gathering in Geneva, Switzerland, Honda Aircraft unveiled its HondaJet Elite. The $5.25 million light jet is a development of its original HondaJet. The Elite offers more range, up to 1,437 nm, better interior options, including speaker-less wall panel audio, quieter operation and more efficient fuel burn over its already efficient numbers.

If the Elite looks like its namesake, the original HondaJet, that’s because it is. The Elite is being marketed as a new airplane, but it is an enhanced version of the HondaJet, which Honda Aircraft will continue to offer. As such, the Elite is essentially the same airframe as the original, and its improvement in range and better fuel efficiency are due to aerodynamic enhancements that Honda Aircraft has not yet enumerated. Honda said that it expects to make first deliveries of the Elite in August.

The HondaJet has enjoyed a popular introduction. In 2017, the company delivered 43 of the entry-level jets, making it the leader in the segment for the year. With a top speed of 422 knots, the HondaJet is also the fastest jet in its segment by a good margin.