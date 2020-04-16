Accident Brief: North American SNJ Hit Another Plane While Taxiing

No one was injured when a North American SNJ hit a parked plane in Chino, California.

The pilot of a tailwheel-equipped airplane reported that he was doing S-turns while taxiing and that he did not see any airplanes in the run-up area. While positioning the airplane in the run-up area, his airplane’s left wing collided with the propeller of a stopped airplane.

The pilot of the stopped airplane reported that, after completing a run-up and waiting for a clearance to depart, he saw a “warbird” entering the run-up area. The other airplane continued straight, and the left wing collided with his airplane’s propeller.

The tailwheel-equipped airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.

Both pilots reported that there were no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with their airplanes that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from a stopped airplane while taxiing.

NOTE: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.