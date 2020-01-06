Plane Facts: Airports, Part II

Public-use airports in the U.S.: 5,173

Towered: 550 (9.4%)

Percent lighted: 77%

Unpaved: 25%

State with the most: Texas, 394

Fewest: Rhode Island, 8

World’s oldest continuously operating: College Park (KCGS), Maryland

Established by: Wilbur Wright, 1909

Nickname: “Cradle of Aviation”

Runway dimensions: 2,600 ft. x 60 ft.

Flights/week: 62

Top destination airport: Orlando (MCO), Florida

Probable cause: Disney World

Busiest non-commercial airport: Van Nuys (VNY), California

Size: 730 acres

FBOs: 4

Takeoffs & landings/year: ~230,000

Compared with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL): ~900,000/yr

Height of control tower at ATL: 398 ft.

Ranking: Third highest in the world

Elevation of highest public-use airport (KLXV): 9,927 ft.

Home of: RAVCO, the world’s highest helicopter flight school

Runway dimensions: 6,400 ft. x 75 ft.

Longest runway: 16,000 ft.; Denver International (DEN)

Shortest (public use): 1,200 ft.; Red Creek Airstrip (034)

Surface conditions: Dirt

Elevation: 2,400 ft.

Read Plane Facts: Airports, Part I here.

Most ominous name: Eek Airport (EEK)

Cheekiest airport code: BUM (Butler Memorial Airport)

Airport with six concert stages: Nashville International (BNA)

Musical performances/year: >1,500

Cowboy hats required: 0

Airport with runway gradient obscuring opposite end: Catalina Island (AVX)

Added challenges: Cliff-edged, no overrun protection, strong downdrafts

Nickname: “Airport in the Sky”

Fatal accidents since 1941 opening: 56

Cost of 2019 runway restoration project: $5 million

Time between reopening and another fatal crash: 36 days

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!

Airport with beachside parking: Katama Airpark (1B2), Massachusetts

Established: 1924

Historic use: 1940s WWII pilot training facility

Runways available: 3

Surface: Grass

Advertisement

Airport owned by the Hualapai Indian Tribe: Grand Canyon West (1G4)

Landing fee: $100, waived if tour package purchased

Worth it? Definitely!