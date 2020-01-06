Plane Facts: Airports, Part II

Public-use airports in the U.S.: 5,173
Towered: 550 (9.4%)
Percent lighted: 77%
Unpaved: 25%
State with the most: Texas, 394
Fewest: Rhode Island, 8
World’s oldest continuously operating: College Park (KCGS), Maryland
Established by: Wilbur Wright, 1909
Nickname: “Cradle of Aviation”
Runway dimensions: 2,600 ft. x 60 ft.
Flights/week: 62
Top destination airport: Orlando (MCO), Florida
Probable cause: Disney World
Busiest non-commercial airport: Van Nuys (VNY), California
Size: 730 acres
FBOs: 4
Takeoffs & landings/year: ~230,000
Compared with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL): ~900,000/yr
Height of control tower at ATL: 398 ft.
Ranking: Third highest in the world
Elevation of highest public-use airport (KLXV): 9,927 ft.
Home of: RAVCO, the world’s highest helicopter flight school
Runway dimensions: 6,400 ft. x 75 ft.
Longest runway: 16,000 ft.; Denver International (DEN)
Shortest (public use): 1,200 ft.; Red Creek Airstrip (034)
Surface conditions: Dirt
Elevation: 2,400 ft.
Most ominous name: Eek Airport (EEK)
Cheekiest airport code: BUM (Butler Memorial Airport)
Airport with six concert stages: Nashville International (BNA)
Musical performances/year: >1,500
Cowboy hats required: 0
Airport with runway gradient obscuring opposite end: Catalina Island (AVX)
Added challenges: Cliff-edged, no overrun protection, strong downdrafts
Nickname: “Airport in the Sky”
Fatal accidents since 1941 opening: 56
Cost of 2019 runway restoration project: $5 million
Time between reopening and another fatal crash: 36 days
Airport with beachside parking: Katama Airpark (1B2), Massachusetts
Established: 1924
Historic use: 1940s WWII pilot training facility
Runways available: 3
Surface: Grass
Airport owned by the Hualapai Indian Tribe: Grand Canyon West (1G4)
Landing fee: $100, waived if tour package purchased
Worth it? Definitely!