An Actual Flying Iron Man Suit? Mythbusters Alum Adam Savage Builds It!

If you’ve ever dreamt of being Iron Man, and who hasn’t, then you’ve got to see this. In his new Discovery Channel show, Savage Builds, former Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage builds a replica of Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit. Now, remember, because we have to constantly remind ourselves of this, that Iron Man is a movie, a fictional story about a flying-suit-wearing superhero. But Savage intends in this episode to make it real.
How’d it go? Surprisingly well! Savage had the suit made on a commercial 3-D printer and it looks nothing short of awesome. And then he fitted a jet pack complete with thrusters to make the thing fly.
Check out the video here. And, yes, we totally do want one.