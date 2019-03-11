April 2019 Crossword Key

Find the answers to the April 2019 crossword puzzle from Plane & Pilot magazine.
By Plane & Pilot

Crossword puzzle

Across

    2  First modular space station

    4  Guy who made a big noise with a Bell

    7  What to fly when getting there is pretty standard

    8  Clyde of Silverwing fame

  10  Mostly used in aviation instead of SM

  12  Renaissance man who designed methods of flight

Advertisement

  14  Airforce rank, for short

  16  English engineer and aviator known as the "father of the aeroplane"

  19  "Flight __"—with engines run back to a zero-thrust condition

  20  The ancient Chinese "flew" in these "sky lanterns," 3 words

  26  Bond actor who hilariously "piloted" a Cessna in "Live or Let Die"

  30  Testing area

  32  First man to fly across the English Channel, Louis ____

  33  __ camera, action

  34  Runway identifiers

  36  One of the Wright brothers

  38  A good spark requires a proper one

  40  Small amount

  41  Essence

  42  Landing time guesstimate

  43  Plane name that properly lacks a “the”

  44  Parabola

  45  Kill Devil Hills wonder craft, 2 words

  48  G’s measure this factor

  50  The kind of leaded avgas needs to become

  51  Slow down, 2 words

  52  The _____ plane, in the comic but not the ’60s TV show

  53  Could be a 55 or a 58

  54  Navigation system that could be subject to selective availability.

  55  Light aircraft from de Havilland, Gypsy ___

  56  Another word for pilot

  57  Bi-plane's pairs of wings

  58  Month after Oshkosh, abbr.

 

Down

    1  World plane fuel

    2  First word of ‘America’

    3  Small electricity-generating wind turbines, abbr.

    5  Seal in an engine

    6  Ending for east and west

    9  Olive ___ Beech, of aviation fame

  11  ____ Heath, famous Irish aviator from the ’20s, first woman to fly solo across Africa from Cape Town to Cairo

  13  Directly, in directions

  14  An excess of power usually results in these

  15  19th century German known as "Glider King"

  17  Loudenslager, late of aerobatics fame

  18  A dense subject

  20  Squeeze affectionately

  21  The other side of the inlet measurement, abbr.

  22  What a kid might call a robin

  23  Hawaiian welcome wreath

  24  Lyric poem

  25  Make a transition

  26  Foe of F-86

  27  Hawaiian honey-eater

  28  Movie “character” famously appearing in “Airplane!”

  29  Emerging Oregon-made turboprop speedster

  30  Made jets but won an award for his autopilot

  31  Image of earth from space, "___ Marble" from the Apollo 17 spacecraft

  35  Jet with a vertical take-off capability

  36  Floatplane equipment

  37  ___-drag ratio

  39  Shortened, like a dict.

  40  Star, Otter, Beech and Cities

  41  Site of the Miracle on the Hudson

  46  Inert gas symbol

  47  Flight thing you need to remember to close

  49  Defense alliance formed in 1949

  50  Higher

  51  First female aviator to fly across the Atlantic

  52  Wings like this creature were popular in early failed airplane designs

  53  Maker of the only business jet called the Business Jet

  56  Successor to the CAA

Crossword key

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *