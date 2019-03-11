April 2019 Crossword Key

Find the answers to the April 2019 crossword puzzle from Plane & Pilot magazine.

Across

2 First modular space station

4 Guy who made a big noise with a Bell

7 What to fly when getting there is pretty standard

8 Clyde of Silverwing fame

10 Mostly used in aviation instead of SM

12 Renaissance man who designed methods of flight

14 Airforce rank, for short

16 English engineer and aviator known as the "father of the aeroplane"

19 "Flight __"—with engines run back to a zero-thrust condition

20 The ancient Chinese "flew" in these "sky lanterns," 3 words

26 Bond actor who hilariously "piloted" a Cessna in "Live or Let Die"

30 Testing area

32 First man to fly across the English Channel, Louis ____

33 __ camera, action

34 Runway identifiers

36 One of the Wright brothers

38 A good spark requires a proper one

40 Small amount

41 Essence

42 Landing time guesstimate

43 Plane name that properly lacks a “the”

44 Parabola

45 Kill Devil Hills wonder craft, 2 words

48 G’s measure this factor

50 The kind of leaded avgas needs to become

51 Slow down, 2 words

52 The _____ plane, in the comic but not the ’60s TV show

53 Could be a 55 or a 58

54 Navigation system that could be subject to selective availability.

55 Light aircraft from de Havilland, Gypsy ___

56 Another word for pilot

57 Bi-plane's pairs of wings

58 Month after Oshkosh, abbr.

Down

1 World plane fuel

2 First word of ‘America’

3 Small electricity-generating wind turbines, abbr.

5 Seal in an engine

6 Ending for east and west

9 Olive ___ Beech, of aviation fame

11 ____ Heath, famous Irish aviator from the ’20s, first woman to fly solo across Africa from Cape Town to Cairo

13 Directly, in directions

14 An excess of power usually results in these

15 19th century German known as "Glider King"

17 Loudenslager, late of aerobatics fame

18 A dense subject

20 Squeeze affectionately

21 The other side of the inlet measurement, abbr.

22 What a kid might call a robin

23 Hawaiian welcome wreath

24 Lyric poem

25 Make a transition

26 Foe of F-86

27 Hawaiian honey-eater

28 Movie “character” famously appearing in “Airplane!”

29 Emerging Oregon-made turboprop speedster

30 Made jets but won an award for his autopilot

31 Image of earth from space, "___ Marble" from the Apollo 17 spacecraft

35 Jet with a vertical take-off capability

36 Floatplane equipment

37 ___-drag ratio

39 Shortened, like a dict.

40 Star, Otter, Beech and Cities

41 Site of the Miracle on the Hudson

46 Inert gas symbol

47 Flight thing you need to remember to close

49 Defense alliance formed in 1949

50 Higher

51 First female aviator to fly across the Atlantic

52 Wings like this creature were popular in early failed airplane designs

53 Maker of the only business jet called the Business Jet

56 Successor to the CAA