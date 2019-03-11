April 2019 Crossword Key

Across
2 First modular space station
4 Guy who made a big noise with a Bell
7 What to fly when getting there is pretty standard
8 Clyde of Silverwing fame
10 Mostly used in aviation instead of SM
12 Renaissance man who designed methods of flight
14 Airforce rank, for short
16 English engineer and aviator known as the "father of the aeroplane"
19 "Flight __"—with engines run back to a zero-thrust condition
20 The ancient Chinese "flew" in these "sky lanterns," 3 words
26 Bond actor who hilariously "piloted" a Cessna in "Live or Let Die"
30 Testing area
32 First man to fly across the English Channel, Louis ____
33 __ camera, action
34 Runway identifiers
36 One of the Wright brothers
38 A good spark requires a proper one
40 Small amount
41 Essence
42 Landing time guesstimate
43 Plane name that properly lacks a “the”
44 Parabola
45 Kill Devil Hills wonder craft, 2 words
48 G’s measure this factor
50 The kind of leaded avgas needs to become
51 Slow down, 2 words
52 The _____ plane, in the comic but not the ’60s TV show
53 Could be a 55 or a 58
54 Navigation system that could be subject to selective availability.
55 Light aircraft from de Havilland, Gypsy ___
56 Another word for pilot
57 Bi-plane's pairs of wings
58 Month after Oshkosh, abbr.
Down
1 World plane fuel
2 First word of ‘America’
3 Small electricity-generating wind turbines, abbr.
5 Seal in an engine
6 Ending for east and west
9 Olive ___ Beech, of aviation fame
11 ____ Heath, famous Irish aviator from the ’20s, first woman to fly solo across Africa from Cape Town to Cairo
13 Directly, in directions
14 An excess of power usually results in these
15 19th century German known as "Glider King"
17 Loudenslager, late of aerobatics fame
18 A dense subject
20 Squeeze affectionately
21 The other side of the inlet measurement, abbr.
22 What a kid might call a robin
23 Hawaiian welcome wreath
24 Lyric poem
25 Make a transition
26 Foe of F-86
27 Hawaiian honey-eater
28 Movie “character” famously appearing in “Airplane!”
29 Emerging Oregon-made turboprop speedster
30 Made jets but won an award for his autopilot
31 Image of earth from space, "___ Marble" from the Apollo 17 spacecraft
35 Jet with a vertical take-off capability
36 Floatplane equipment
37 ___-drag ratio
39 Shortened, like a dict.
40 Star, Otter, Beech and Cities
41 Site of the Miracle on the Hudson
46 Inert gas symbol
47 Flight thing you need to remember to close
49 Defense alliance formed in 1949
50 Higher
51 First female aviator to fly across the Atlantic
52 Wings like this creature were popular in early failed airplane designs
53 Maker of the only business jet called the Business Jet
56 Successor to the CAA